FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 59-year-old man from Fresno who died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a 16-year-old driver over the weekend has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says around 2:30 p.m. they responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Road.

Upon arrival, authorities say they learned a 59-year-old Daljit Gill of Fresno motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Highway 168, west of Gooseberry Road. When he entered a curve on the road, he lost control and slid into the opposing eastbound lane.

CHP officers say an SUV was traveling in the opposing lane and was unable to avoid colliding with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the 16-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the collision.