CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man involved in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning in Clovis has died.

Clovis police say 26-year-old Michael Yepez of Fresno was seen on city surveillance cameras leaving downtown Clovis around 2:50 a.m.

Officers were able to determine that he continued southbound on Clovis Avenue and collided with a telephone pole, near Jefferson Avenue, after failing to negotiate a slight curve.

Investigators say he suffered major injuries and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers are continuing to investigate this case, and say at this time, they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.