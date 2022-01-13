IDENTIFIED: Mother suspected of killing her three young children in Merced County, investigators say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Sheriff’s deputies say they have identified the three children who were killed Wednesday and their mother who is suspected of killing them.

Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office identified Patricia Ortiz, 31 of LeGrand, as the person who “took the lives” of her children. The children were identified as Anna Ortiz Lara, 8, Matteo Ortiz Lara, 5, and Alexa Ortiz Lara, 3.

Detectives say Ortiz then attempted to kill herself, however, first-responders performed life-saving measures and Ortiz was transported to an area hospital.

Ortiz will be transported to the Merced County Jail and booked on charges related to the deaths of the three children, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing, and the children’s cause of death has not been officially determined. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Department at (209) 385-7472.