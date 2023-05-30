CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroners Office has identified the woman who was killed in a crash outside Clovis on Monday.

Officials say 45-year-old Jennifer Ellis, of Clovis, was identified as the driver of the grey Honda who was killed when 22-year-old Wallowa Bates rushed through the intersection of Minnewawa Avenue and International Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Ellis had her eight and 10-year-old children in the car during the crash, officials say. Both children were taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

According to officials, Wallowa Bates had been transported to the hospital and was booked into the Fresno County Jail. Officers say she bonded out of jail Tuesday afternoon, with bail set at $10,000.

Bate’s court date is set for June 20 at 8:00 a.m., according to officials.