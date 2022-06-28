FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person that went missing from a Fresno County ponding basin.

Around 4:15 p.m. Monday officials say they were called out to a ponding basin near Conejo and West avenues in Caruthers for a report of a possible drowning.

When deputies arrived, they say, the victim identified as Jose Carrillo, 34, of Caruthers had been swimming in the ponding basin with his teenage son and a friend when he started to head toward the shore.

During the swim, deputies say the Carrillo got tired and ended up going underwater.