MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a traffic collision on Thursday evening in Merced was identified by Merced College officials on Friday.

The Merced Police Department says they responded to a vehicle collision near the intersection of E 21st Street and Glen Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Thursday.

According to officials, the person killed was Tyler Minor, a student at Merced College. Officials with the college released a message that was sent to faculty members who had him in their classes.

The message reads in part: “This loss has deeply impacted our community. Tyler was a dedicated student and wonderful person who had a positive impact on students and faculty members alike.”

Merced College officials say they will be offering support to faculty and students through campus resources, including personal counseling for students and their Employee Assistance Program for faculty and classified staff.