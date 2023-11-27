(KRON) — A five-year-old girl who died after being swept out to sea in Half Moon Bay Saturday afternoon has been identified as 5-year-old Naretzi Navarrete of Merced.

The girl was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead, according to U.S. Coast Guard officials.

A 54-year-old man who has only been identified as the girl’s grandfather was also swept out to sea. Rescue teams spent almost 24 hours searching a 100-square-mile area for the man before eventually suspending the search on Sunday.

The girl and her grandfather were at Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay when the incident occurred.