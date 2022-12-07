MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday.

Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 1:00 p.m. deputies responded to a home on the 33000 block of Avenue 12 to conduct a welfare check. There they discovered Monty Bounds and Julie Bounds.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.