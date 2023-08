FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was found floating in a Fresno canal last week was identified on Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say officers responded to a call of a body floating in the canal at McKinley and Cedar avenues at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has since identified the victim as Joel Zuniga, 38, who is originally from Coalinga but was recently living homeless.

Officials add that no crime is suspected in the incident.