CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who allegedly shot and killed a teenager on Sunday in Corcoran was identified and arrested on Tuesday, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say that on Sunday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Fern Drive for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old male suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

After investigation, officers say that detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Michael Freeman of Tulare as a suspect in this case and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Police say that on Tuesday, with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and Bakersfield Police Department, Freeman was taken into custody in Bakersfield. He was booked into the Kings County Jail for his warrant and his being held on a $5 million bail.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to please contact the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151.