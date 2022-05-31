FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who drowned in the Upper Kings River, near Pine Flat Lake, has been identified according to Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials.

Officials have identified the man as 40-year-old Alberto Munoz from Madera.

The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. Monday about a man in the water near Pine Flat Lake.

According to sheriff’s office officials, the caller was reportedly a member of Munoz’s family, and they also said he did not know how to swim.

Deputies say they had to use a helicopter to locate him due to the fast-moving water. The Swift Water Rescue Team was also called to help. Munoz was found dead in the Upper Kings River around 8:15 p.m. near the Mill Flat area.