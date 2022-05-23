FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner has identified the man who drowned in the San Joaquin River while he was at a recreation area on Saturday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The Fresno County Coroner identified the man as Jesus Lugo, 54, of Fresno.

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to Lost Lake in Friant after it was reported that a man in his 50s had gone underwater and never came back up.

When deputies arrived, they were able to find Lugo under the surface of the water with the help of a helicopter.

After several attempts, firefighters from Cal Fire were able to pull Lugo out of the water, but officials say he had already passed away.

Officials say Lugo had been spending the day at the lake with his family when he drowned.