IDENTIFIED: Man who died after standoff with Fresno County deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who died after they say he opened fire on deputies following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man as Roberto Jose Gamez, 27, of Fresno, as the man who fired his gun at deputies.

Officials with the Sheriff’s office say Gamez was released on zero-dollar bail that day for possession of drugs for sale.

Deputies say the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the area of Cedar and North avenues.

Deputies say Gamez was seen driving away from an area where the Sheriff’s Ag Task Force was investigating a property theft.

Gamez refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over before he crashed his car, causing it to roll over, according to the Sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, Gamez then fired several rounds towards the deputies behind him.

Deputies say they used a drone to check on Gamez who appeared to be injured and determined it was safe to approach.

The Sheriff’s office has yet to determine how the man died and an investigation is underway to see if any deputies fired their guns during the incident.

