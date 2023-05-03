CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who died after they were found with a gunshot wound in Chowchilla on Sunday was been identified by the Madera County Coroner’s Office.

Police say responding officers found a victim with a single gunshot wound in the roadway around 11:10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Riverside Avenue.

Chad Harrison Hinesley, 20, from Chowchilla, was the person found dead after police officers found him with a gunshot wound following a call of shots fired, according to officials.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Roach at 559-665-8600.