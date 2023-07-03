MILLERTON LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after he was pulled from Millerton Lake on Sunday has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, they responded to the south shore area of Millerton Lake near Boat Ramp 1 for a rescue in progress.

Investigators say another person had recovered a man in his 20s from the water and a lifeguard responded to perform CPR. The man was then transferred to a local hospital.

The man later died in the hospital. He was identified by the Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Erick Villatoro Rodriguez of Fresno.

Officials say the 25-year-old victim was not wearing a life jacket when he was rescued.