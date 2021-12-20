IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death in Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers identified a man who was found covered in blood near a shopping center in Fresno’s Tower District who later died.

Officers said Angel Cortez Flores, 27, was found around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday near Olive and Palm avenues by three citizens who were doing outreach with the homeless community in the area.

When officers arrived they said Flores had several stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said Flores appeared to be part of the homeless community and had a camp set up in the area.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.