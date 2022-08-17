FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man shot by police in Tulare during an incident on Tuesday was identified by the department on Wednesday.

29-year-old Angel Ray Farias from Tulare was the man officers say was seen around 12 noon with a gun near a homeless encampment. Three people were seen inside a vehicle and two people got out except for the driver, officers say.

According to Tulare Police Department, the driver was not cooperative and refused to comply. Officers then believed they saw a handgun in the suspect’s pocket. They attempted to get the suspect to comply but he reached out for the gun, prompting officers to fire at him.

The 29-year-old was later transported to the hospital. His condition is currently listed as stable.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.