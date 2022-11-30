MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department released a video and the identity of the man that was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night.

Police say around 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in the shopping area located on the northeast corner of Ellis and Lake Streets.

According to police, a caller said there was a man outside of the store with a gun. The caller told police the man was manipulating the slide of the gun causing bullets to fall to the ground and pointed the gun at the reporting party.

The caller gave a description of the man with the gun and advised he left the store walking, police say.

Officers arrived in the area and located him walking on Merced Street just south of Ellis Street.

The man, who was later identified by police as 29-year-old Jose Soliz, was holding a gun when the officers contacted him.

The officers say they gave him numerous commands to drop the weapon and made attempts to de-escalate the situation.

According to officials Soliz pointed the gun at the officers and made several steps toward them. One officer fired three rounds from his service weapon, striking Mr. Soliz once where he died.

Officers say they recovered a Glock 19, which was previously reported stolen.

Photo provided by the Madera Police Department.

“Police Officers face dangerous situations on a daily basis. The actions of Mr. Soliz could have led to serious injury or death to the officers or members of the public. We are fortunate this did not occur. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Soliz family during this difficult time. We will continue to serve and protect the citizens of Madera.” Chief Dino Lawson