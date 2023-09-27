FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the man who died in a crash near Caruthers on Tuesday morning.

The coroner said 69-year-old James Mattos of Fresno was the person who died after a two-vehicle crash north of Caruthers.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. at Dinuba and West Avenues. CHP says a Nissan Altima occupied by two adult males collided with a GMC Sierra pickup occupied by an adult male driver in the intersection.

Following the collision, CHP says both vehicles went off the roadway and into an orchard on the southwest corner of the intersection.

According to officers at the scene, the driver of the GMC Sierra was pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the Nissan Altima were transported to the hospital with major to moderate injuries.

Officers say alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision.