FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday evening.

According to the Coroner’s Office, 58-year-old Robert McGhee of Santa Ana died after he collided with a tree in Fresno County.

CHP says around 6:50 p.m. they responded to Kearney Boulevard, just east of Valentine Avenue, for an injury collision.

Investigators say McGhee was driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Kearney Blvd. For reasons yet to be determined, he allowed his motorcycle to travel off the south roadway edge of Kearney Boulevard and crashed into a palm tree.

Officers say the McGhee was ejected from his bike, causing critical injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

CHP says McGhee was wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash; it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.