FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County.

The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening.

CHP officers say this area is known for being dark.

“With any road, you want to be cautious and not walk in the roadway or on the pavement in a situation like this,” said Sgt. Ranger.

The driver of the car did stay at the scene and cooperated with CHP.