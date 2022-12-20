IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe has been identified by the City of Woodlake Police Department.

According to police, on Saturday at about 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a service call regarding a domestic violence complaint with a firearm involved at the 15700 block of Beechwood Avenue in the community of Ivanhoe.

Officers say that the victim said that her boyfriend, now identified as 33-year-old Victor Melendez of Ivanhoe, had allegedly put a gun to her head, choked her, and was inside of a red GMC Envoy outside of the residence. She also stated that she was scared to leave, fearing the suspect would chase her.

At about 10:50 a.m. police say that they arrived on the scene and saw Meledenz’s vehicle. Melendez’s vehicle fled the area towards Road 156 and Avenue 328. At that point, deputies lost the vehicle in the fog.

Deputies put out a “BOL” (be on the lookout) to all law enforcement agencies, warning that the suspect was to be considered armed and dangerous.

At about 11:30 a.m. Woodlake Police Officers saw Melendez’s vehicle traveling northeast on Millwood Drive near Avenue 332. An enforcement stop was attempted but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. After terminating the pursuit for safety reasons, police observed the vehicle continue eastbound out of the city limits at which time police reengaged according to police.

According to officers, the pursuit continued towards SR-198 from Lomitas Drive and traveled west on SR-198 before Melendez collided with a vehicle in the intersection of SR-198 and Road 196. Melendez’s vehicle was approached by police officers that gave numerous commands to the suspect. The suspect failed to comply resulting in an officer-involved shooting, striking the suspect.

Police say they immediately provided life-saving measures to the suspect and called for emergency medical personnel assistance. The emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene, rendered aid, and determined Melendez deceased.

No officers or bystanders were injured during the incident according to officers.

The investigation is ongoing. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and the California Department of Justice were called to the scene to conduct an independent investigation of the incident. To promote transparency, the Visalia Police Department will be conducting the administrative portion of the investigation.