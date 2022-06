FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a house fire in Fresno’s Tower District this week was officially identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

Officials say 26-year-old Calvin Rodriguez died in the fire, in the area of Thorne and Dennet avenues, shortly after midnight on Wednesday. He lived in the home that caught fire.

According to the Fresno Fire Department, it is the fifth fatal fire in the city this year.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.