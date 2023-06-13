SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed after a semi-truck and a Ford Ranger collided in a crash outside Sanger on June 7 was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

Officials say the victim was 48-year-old Jose Cortez Guzman of San Joaquin.

CHP says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. near Shields and Academy Avenues.

Investigators say a commercial truck pulling a bottom-load gravel trailer was traveling northbound on Academy Avenue. A Ford Ranger was traveling westbound on Shields Avenue.

According to investigators, the Ford Ranger failed to stop at the stop sign impacting the rear trailer of that big rig. That big rig continued for about another 200 feet where that trailer overturned and caused the Ford Ranger to become engulfed in fire.

“It was a very horrific high-speed impact into that trailer, causing it to overturn and again become engulfed in fire,” says CHP officer Mike Salas.

The driver of the Ford Ranger, 48-year-old Jose Cortez Guzman, died at the scene. The driver of the commercial big rig was uninjured.