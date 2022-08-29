FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a vehicle crash near Easton was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say Armondo Leyton Reyes of Fresno was the person who was driving a Dodge Dakota on Friday going eastbound on Lincoln Avenue, at Cornelia Avenue, when it drifted and ultimately overturned, causing critical injuries.

Reyes was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials add that he would have turned 50 on Saturday, the day after the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision, according to officers. The California Highway Patrol continues to investigate the circumstances of the crash.