REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a rollover crash outside Reedley on Sunday morning has been identified.

Officials say 20-year-old Aaron Beltran Arzola of Madera was the person driving the car that crashed on Manning Avenue west of Kings River Road.

According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway as he approached it. The vehicle went off the roadway, overturned down an embankment, went through a fence, and eventually came to rest after colliding with a power pole.

A witness told responding officers that they saw the car traveling faster than the speed limit allowed.

The passenger in the vehicle, an 18-year-old man, was transported to the hospital for treatment for moderate injuries.