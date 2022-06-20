FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night at Vinland park in Fresno.

Investigators have identified the man as 30-year-old Gonzalo Aceituno.

Around 8:30 p.m., Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says officers were called out to the park near Gettysburg and Woodrow avenues after someone called 911 to report seeing a man waving a gun over his head.

When officers arrived, they found Aceituno walking away from the bathrooms at the park.

Officers reportedly commanded Aceituno to stop walking away and drop the gun, but Balderrama says he refused to listen to them.

Officers reported that Aceituno then turned around and started to walk aggressively toward them.

Two of the four officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him an unknown number of times.

Officers began performing life-saving measures on Aceituno, but officials say he was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene.

Later investigation revealed that the gun that Aceituno had was unloaded, according to officials