FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a solo-vehicle crash near Millerton Lake on Tuesday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 27-year-old Jose Nunez Cruz of Kerman.

CHP says the crash was discovered by a passing motorist around 4:30 a.m. on Millerton Road. Investigators say the driver went off the road, hit a tree, and rolled over.

As of now, there is no information regarding the cause of the crash or if alcohol and/or drugs had something to do with the case.

This is an ongoing investigation.