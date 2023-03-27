FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who the CHP says was killed in a weekend crash in Fresno County has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 47-year-old Ruben Rodriguez of Antioch was the man killed in a traffic collision on Highway 180 near west Sonoma Avenue on Sunday. His name was officially released by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to the CHP, a car traveling eastbound on Highway 180 ahead of another vehicle traveling in the same direction was hit when a car traveling in the opposite direction sideswiped one of the oncoming vehicles – and crashed head-on into the other.

Officers say Rodriguez was ejected into the roadway and the vehicle he was driving was engulfed in flames. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other two drivers involved were both transported with major injuries.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.