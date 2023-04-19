FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 24-year-old man who was killed after CHP says he was riding a scooter on Highway 99 Wednesday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

24-year-old Oswald Capistron, homeless from Fresno, was killed when he was struck on Highway 99 northbound near Fresno Street, according to officials.

Officers say a man was driving northbound on Highway 99 when Capistron was struck, ejecting him from the scooter onto the lanes of Highway 99.

Investigators say the driver attempted to pull the man from the roadway, but due to the approaching traffic was unable to do so, the victim was struck at least twice by passing traffic.

Capistron died at the scene, according to the CHP.