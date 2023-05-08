FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who died in a high-speed motorcycle crash over the weekend in Fresno has been identified, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Office announced.

Police officers say they received several calls reporting a man lying in the roadway following a crash on Maple Avenue, near Washington Avenue, in east central Fresno around 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the man later identified as 44-year-old Jason Missakian of Fresno was already dead when they arrived, and his motorcycle was located further down the street.

The rider was ejected off the bike and suffered fatal injuries, officers say.

Detectives say that witness statements and evidence they collected indicated the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with a dark-colored SUV that had just made a left turn onto a side street.