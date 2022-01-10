IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting Saturday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have identified the man that was shot and killed in Fresno Saturday night.

Police said Ursolo “Frank” Sermento died following a shooting at an apartment complex around 6:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the Chalet Gardens near Winery and Yale avenues after it was reported that three people were possibly breaking into an apartment.

When officers arrived, they found a sliding glass door of an apartment had been shattered and went to check if any suspects were still inside.

Once inside the apartment, officers found Sermento suffering from one gunshot wound in the living room. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

After reviewing security cameras, investigators say they were able to find footage of a suspect driving away from the area.

A short time later, an officer spotted the suspect’s car and tried to pull it over. Officials say the driver refused to stop and ended up leading officers on a chase before crashing into a car near McKinley and Dewolf avenue.

After the crash, officers arrested one person inside of the vehicle in connection to the fatal shooting.

No other details about this incident have been released by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.