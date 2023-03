FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has identified the man that was shot and killed Saturday in an officer-involved shooting.

Police say the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Roberto Corchado.

Investigators say Corchado was shot and killed by Fresno Police after investigators say he shot at officers striking one of them.

The incident took place close to the intersection of Palm and Herndon avenues.