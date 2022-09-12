FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in a drive-by shooting last Friday night was identified by the Fresno Police Department.

According to officers, on September 9, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Fresno police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the 3800 block of East Hamilton Avenue. Upon arrival they located 40-year-old Bernardo Yniguez suffering from several gunshot wounds. Yniguez was transported to CRMC, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say Yniguez was in the front yard of his house when a vehicle drove by and fired the fatal gunshots.

Fresno homicide investigators are following all leads and asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department, specifically Homicide Detective Mark Yee at (559) 621-2407 or Detective Chris Franks at (559) 621-2427.