FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in the solo rollover crash on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m at Dinuba and Marks Ave. Investigators say the driver veered off the road and crashed into a grape vineyard.

The man killed has been identified as 61-year-old Daniel Muniz.

When emergency services arrived they found Muniz thrown 20 feet from the pickup truck. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt.