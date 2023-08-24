FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person who died in a crash Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol says around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Goodfellow Avenue west of Rio Vista Avenue, in the County of Fresno for a multi-vehicle crash.

The coroner says Daniel Uribe, 58, of Sanger, died in the crash. CHP says all involved were using seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor. Vehicular manslaughter charges are likely in this case, CHP says.