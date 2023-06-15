FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died in a fiery crash in Fresno on Tuesday night.

The Fresno Police Department says they received a call of a crash at Helm and McKinley avenues around 9:40 p.m.

According to officers, they found a pickup truck that crashed into a tree, which then started a small fire.

Officers say they removed the man from the vehicle, performed life-saving measures, and transported him to a local hospital where he later died. He has since been identified by the coroner as 32-year-old Timothy Aguilar of Fresno.

Investigators say that the pickup truck also hit a car with a man and a woman passenger. The woman was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.