SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was killed on the morning of June 17 after a fiery highspeed crash near Sanger has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to the CHP, the crash took place around 3:00 a.m. at Bethel Avenue and Highway 180.

Investigators say a Dodge Charger was traveling eastbound on Highway 180 and struck a Honda Odyssey in the rear, causing the Odyssey to careen out of control off the roadway and into a tree. The Honda immediately caught fire, causing the death of the driver inside.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has since identified the driver of the Honda Odyssey as 49-year-old Martin Hernandez of Sanger.

According to investigators, the cause of the crash was unsafe speed and reckless driving.

The driver of the Dodge Charger has since been identified as 23-year-old Amber Alva of Sanger and arrested. Alva’s court date was set for June 29.