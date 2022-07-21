FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a driver who was killed in a car crash earlier this month near Fowler.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office says 57-year-old Rafael Miramontes of Selma died in a crash near Highway 99 and Manning Avenue on July 7.

Around 7:30 a.m., officials from the California Highway Patrol say Miramontes was driving on the highway when a semi-truck merged into his lane. Miramontes’ car hit the back of the trailer the big rig was hauling and caught fire.

A juvenile passenger inside of the car was able to make it out safely and several people who witnessed the crash pulled over and tried to help rescue Miramontes.

Despite their efforts, Miramontes was pronounced dead at the scene.