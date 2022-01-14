IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Downtown Fresno officer-involved shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man who was shot and killed after police say he charged officers with a hammer has been identified by authorities.

Fresno Police Department officials say Edgar Morfin Mendoza, 34, broke into the Meux Home Museum in downtown Fresno on Thursday in the area of R and Tulare streets.

Police say when they spotted Mendoza inside the building, an officer attempted to use a taser to subdue him, but he pulled the prongs out.

According to officials, the suspect then raised a hammer and rushed towards the officers. Authorities say this then prompted two officers to fire rounds at Mendoza – killing him.

Both officers involved are described as ten-year veterans of the Fresno Police Department. An investigation into the officer-involved shooting is underway.