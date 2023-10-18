CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man killed in an early morning scooter crash in Clovis has been identified by the city’s police department.

Officers say the man was hit and killed while riding a scooter in Clovis early Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as s 23-year-old Joshua Hatfield of Fresno.

Police say an officer on patrol noticed Hatfield on the road on the north side of the intersection of Willow at Shaw avenues next to a motorized scooter. Investigators say he was east on Shaw Avenue and crossed Willow Avenue against a red light as northbound Willow had a green light.

The driver of the vehicle was later arrested by the Clovis Police Department.