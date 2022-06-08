FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a 71-year-old man who was killed in a head-on crash near Selma on Tuesday night.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers from the California Highway Patrol were called out to the intersection of DeWolf and Floral avenues for a report of a crash involving an SUV and a truck.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of the SUV, later identified as 71-year-old Richard Wilkin, had suffered fatal injuries. Officials say Wilkin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Following the crash, officials say the truck caught fire and witnesses worked together to pull the driver and passenger from the burning wreckage, just moments before it had become fully engulfed.

The driver and the passenger were rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While investigating, officers say they learned that Wilkin had tried to make a left-hand turn from westbound Floral Avenue to southbound Dewolf Avenue when his SUV ended up directly in the path of the oncoming truck in the intersection.

The front of the SUV and the truck ended up slamming into each other in the intersection, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Officers say neither driver had a stop sign at the intersection, but they are unsure why Wilken failed to yield to the truck before making the turn.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and officers say it is unknown if alcohol and drugs were involved.

Investigators say they are unsure if Wilkin was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.