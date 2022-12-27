MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man killed following a single-vehicle crash in Mendota was identified Tuesday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say on Saturday before 9:00 p.m. dispatchers received a call reporting a vehicle crash north of Bass Avenue in Mendota.

According to officials from the California Highway Patrol Los Banos, when officers and first responders arrived at the scene they determined that a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound on Highway 33, north of Bass Avenue, when for unknown reasons the driver crashed into the metal bridge guardrail rolling over the canal ending almost fully submerged in the water, officials say.

The driver killed was identified as 29-year-old Jarod Elsdon of Firebaugh. He was trapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.