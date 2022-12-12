FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the man who was killed in a deadly crash on Friday.

The coroner says Billy Wilhite, 69, of Laton, was the man who died after he crashed his pickup truck into an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say Wilhite was driving the pickup truck at a high rate speed on Highway 41 and Mountain View Avenue when he rear-ended the SUV.

According to the CHP, the occupants of the SUV sustained major injuries and were taken to the hospital while Wilhite was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.