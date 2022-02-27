FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed following a vehicle crash on Highway 41 Saturday morning.

Officials say, Sam Soth, 45 of Fresno, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 41 north of Friant Road when the incident occurred.

Fresno CHP officers responded to the area around 1:00 a.m. and say Soth, “allowed his vehicle to veer to the right, traveling across all northbound lanes,” before crashing into a metal fence.

According to investigators, Soth’s vehicle flipped over at least once and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but later died.

CHP officers say alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor in this collision, but that Som was “unrestrained” when the collision occurred.