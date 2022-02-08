IDENTIFIED: Man killed by suspected hit-and-run driver named

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police searching for hit-and-run driver after man killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver in Fresno on Tuesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the man killed was 44-year-old Michael Williams of Fresno.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Williams was found lying in the roadway at around 3:00 a.m. at Olive and Maple avenues. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators continue to search for the vehicle involved, described as a white truck possibly driving east on Olive Avenue, near Maple Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm