IDENTIFIED: Man killed by suspected hit-and-run driver named

Police searching for hit-and-run driver after man killed in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man killed by a suspected hit-and-run driver in Fresno on Tuesday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say the man killed was 44-year-old Michael Williams of Fresno.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Williams was found lying in the roadway at around 3:00 a.m. at Olive and Maple avenues. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators continue to search for the vehicle involved, described as a white truck possibly driving east on Olive Avenue, near Maple Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.