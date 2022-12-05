KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a semi-truck that passed away after colliding with a train on August 18 has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to Kingsburg Police, the crash took place on Sierra and Simpson Street close to the 99 exit at around 7:00 p.m. The train was traveling southbound through Kingsburg and the semi-truck was traveling west. It is unknown why the truck when through the railroad arms.

Police say the crash caused the semi-truck to catch fire. The driver of the semi-truck has been identified as 60-year-old Arturo Godinez of Kingsburg.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office says it had been awaiting DNA results to confirm his identity.