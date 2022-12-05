LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver that passed away after crashing his Corvette in Laton early Sunday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified at around 3:30 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mt. Whitney Avenue and Fatima Avenue. Upon their arrival, they found 22-year-old Daniel Jimenez of Laton, deceased from injuries after his Corvette careened off the roadway and landed on its roof.

CHP says the man was traveling eastbound on Mt. Whitney Avenue at a high rate of speed on the wet roadway and failed to negotiate the curve at Latonia Avenue. Due to his rate of speed, the car ran off the roadway and went through a utility pole then crashed through several residential fences struck a car, and flipped over.

Officials say they believe that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.