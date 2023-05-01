FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died after the vehicle he was in crashed into the back of a truck was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Monday.

Officials say 36-year-old Meshach Cornish of Fresno was the person driving a minivan near Marks and Ashlan avenues around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning when it crashed into the back of a work truck pulled to the side of the road.

Cornish was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The truck was unoccupied as the driver was out making a delivery to a nearby apartment complex.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.