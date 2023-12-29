LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who CHP says was killed following a crash between a big rig and an SUV on a section of Highway 33 south of Firebaugh on Thursday was identified on Friday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 39-year-old David Rivera of Firebaugh was killed in the crash, which was reported to CHP officers at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the CHP, they were alerted to a two-vehicle crash in the area of Highway 33 and Shaw Avenue, south of Firebaugh. CHP responded and discovered that Rivera, the driver of the SUV, had allowed the vehicle to move to the opposite lane into the path of the big rig. The big rig driver turned in an attempt to avoid the crash but the SUV collided with the side of the big rig before continuing onto the dirt shoulder at the side of the highway.

David Rivera was pronounced dead at the scene. The big rig driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.